Same-sex marriage debate aired near school

MARRIAGE DEBATE: This sign was placed along Takalvan St, at the back of Bundaberg West State School.

A SIGN advocating against same-sex marriage has sparked controversy after being spotted by drivers outside a local school oval.

Drivers passing Takalvan St, near the back of Bundaberg West State School, said they first saw the sign about 9.30am Sunday.

It read: Gay marriage = gay sex ed in schools. Vote "no” now.

One witness, Luke, said he was visiting his hometown from Brisbane when he came across the sign.

"I stopped and asked the people with it if I could take a photo because I thought it was so ridiculous,” he said.

"It's a little bit crazy to think that we are all given a plebiscite to vote how we feel about gay marriage and then you drive past a school and see a sign like this.

"It isn't right at all.”

He said many cars were stopped at the Takalvan St spot, where sign-holders vocalised their opinion.

"They just started on me as soon as I walked over to them,” he said.

"I feel, with a sign like that outside of a school, they are opening up a very negative discussion for school children.

"I'm originally from Bundaberg and it is disappointing to see this sort of thing.

"It makes me think that Bundaberg is narrow-minded.”

NewsMail contacted Bundaberg West State School who said they were not aware the sign had been placed near the school grounds.

It's not the first time the marriage debate has caused an uproar.

In August, the first TV ad for the no campaign was aired.

Organised by the Coalition for Marriage - the key organisation behind the no campaign - the ad featured Australian mothers speaking out as part of a series aimed at highlighting what they claimed were issues that could arise from the proposed legislation.

The issues included children in Year 7 being asked to role play being in a same-sex relationship.

Last month, Education Minister Simon Birmingham said marriage was being conflated with unrelated issues.

"It is patently ridiculous to suggest that allowing same-sex couples to marry is somehow going to see some new wave of teaching reform sweep across the country,” Mr Birmingham said.

"That's just not going to happen.”