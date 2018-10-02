Meghan’s half-sister ‘sorry’ for insults

Samantha Markle says she is sorry for her past actions.

Samantha Markle says she is sorry for her past actions.

THE Duchess of Sussex's half-sister Samantha Markle has apologised to Meghan on British TV, saying: "I wish things could be different."

Ms Markle, who was appearing on Jeremy Vine on Channel 5, said she was visiting Britain to make personal contact with the royal and "hopefully move forward with peaceful resolve".

The controversial 53-year-old writer - who caused a stir when she arrived in London last week - has not seen Meghan in more than a decade.

Samantha Markle told presenter Jeremy Vine she wanted to build bridges with the Duchess of Sussex.

British presenter Vine asked Ms Markle why she had rude and insulting to Meghan, having called her Cruella de Vil, Duch-ass and the Duchess of Nonsense.

"(My father) was being purposely ignored," Ms Markle replied. "We were hoping that private channels would be used. When they failed we went public."

Meghan with her mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry at last week’s launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Vine accused Samantha of wanting to "shame" the Duchess after not being invited to her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

A defiant Samantha said she was just trying to protect her family's name.

"The public were making a mockery of the family and it had to stop. Perhaps I was frustrated. I was lashing out more at the media."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been estranged from her half-sister for years.

She admitted she should not have used the phrase 'Duch-ass' and when asked if she would apologise, said: 'To my sister, absolutely, and to Harry as well and the royal family.'

Ms Markle told Vine she was in London to "sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father and hopefully get a message to my sister that things aren't really what they've seen".

Samantha said she did not regret encouraging her father to pose for his infamous staged paparazzi photos just days before the royal wedding, which he later pulled out of.

The Duchess of Sussex during her first public engagement with the Queen.

"I would regret more allowing paparazzi to continue to make him look like a horrible slob and do everything they could to disparage him," she told Jeremy Vine.

"It felt really wrong to allow that to continue. Because I love him I said 'you cannot let yourself be seen like this, and as a representation of who you are'. That was wrong.'

Ms Markle had only praise for Prince Harry, saying: "He is such a gentleman and so savvy and I would say that she (Meghan) has found her prince.

"And, as my little sister, and being older, I would think when I get older and when I pass away you wonder will your kids and your younger siblings be left in good hands? Well, I'm thankful she is in very good hands."