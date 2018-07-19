Menu
Bundaberg's Sam Aitkenhead has been picked for Queensland.
Sam picked for hockey nationals

Shane Jones
19th Jul 2018 2:04 PM
HOCKEY: Bundaberg's Sam Aitkenhead will be a Queensland Cutter for the second year in a row.

The talented junior has been picked in the under-13 team for the upcoming national titles in Hobart.

Aitkenhead was picked after helping Bundaberg to win division 2 at the under-13 state titles last week in Mackay.

He will now play for the Cutters again after finishing third with the same team at last year's nationals in Perth.

Queensland won seven of its 11 matches to win bronze with Victoria Blue and Western Australia Storm winning gold and silver.

Aitkenhead played in all games and scored one goal during the tournament.

He was also one of the youngest in the team.

Aitkenhead will now prepare for the tournament, which is on from October 4-10.

