Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pilot of Sam Dastyari’s show Disgrace! premiered last night on Ten.
The pilot of Sam Dastyari’s show Disgrace! premiered last night on Ten.
TV

Unlikely hit: Dastyari’s show wows viewers

20th Aug 2018 9:30 AM

YOU can expect to see a lot more of Sam Dastyari on TV next year if the reaction to his TV pilot on social media is anything to go by.

The former Labor politician's show Disgrace! aired last night as part of Channel 10's Pilot Week and received an overwhelmingly positive response (you can watch it here if you missed it).

Dastyari was joined by Olympian Stephanie Rice, communications specialist Greg Baxter, radio producer "Intern" Pete Deppeler and comedian Becky Lucas and together they dissected some recent scandals and set out to discover "what makes the outrage machine tick".

 

Disgrace! got positive feedback on social media.
Disgrace! got positive feedback on social media.

 

Some of the topics discussed were James Gunn's sacking from the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy movie, Deppeler's inappropriate question at Steve Smith's emotional press conference and the infamous "poo jogger".

According to social media feedback, Dastyari was a capable host and Lucas proved why she's one of this country's most exciting up-and-coming talents.

Natasha Exelby, the newsreader who was controversially dropped by the ABC after an on-air blooper, made a cameo appearance on the program and also received rave reviews on social media.

RELATED: One year later: Why Natasha Exelby isn't haunted by ABC blooper

Disgrace! is one of eight shows that Channel 10 is airing during Pilot Week and the network has said it will use audience reaction, social media buzz and ratings to determine which of the shows get picked up for a full run in 2019.

If these comments are anything to go by, Disgrace! is a shoo-in.

 

 

channel 10 pilot week sam dastyari television

Top Stories

    Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    premium_icon Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    Crime WHEN Joan Maclennan took her dogs for a walk at her spare block of land last week, the last thing she expected to find was an ice pipe and other drug utensils.

    LOST LIMB: Driver faces court after car v bike

    premium_icon LOST LIMB: Driver faces court after car v bike

    Crime Witness said vehicle didn't indicate before turning into bike's path

    Bundy hero recognised: Beach bravery rewarded

    premium_icon Bundy hero recognised: Beach bravery rewarded

    News Two off-duty Bundaberg men have been commended for their bravery

    Local Partners