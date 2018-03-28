Night PM shared a selfie with male porn star

FORMER Labor powerbroker and new FM political pundit Sam Dastyari has recalled the night Malcolm Turnbull's security detail was left red-faced after realising the PM had shared a selfie with a male porn star at a Canberra fund-raising dinner.

Dastyari recounted to Kyle and Jacki O the behind-the-scenes story of the PM's embarrassing accidental guest on the top-rating KIIS FM show today.

Justin Jedlica’s selfie with the PM. Picture: Instagram

That was the loosest interview on @kyleandjackieo. I’m not sure how many bombs were just dropped. I don’t think the censor will be sending me a Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/buqZk4SM2V — Sam Dastyari (@samdastyari) March 27, 2018

He said "all hell broke loose" after one of the security suddenly recognised the male escort, 'Human Ken doll' Justin Jedlica, at the private dinner.

"Now the PM has a private security detail, the Federal Police, and their first job is to protect the Prime Minister and the second thing is to stop him being embarrassed," Dastyari said.

"One of the security guards recognises him as a male porn star and hell breaks loose. This guy the porn star has his own site off X-Tube.

“All hell broke loose,” Sam Dastyari told Kyle and Jackie O. Picture: Twitter

"They get he guy out of the room, get him out of the building and then there is this bizarre cover-up as to who actually signed him in.

"We can't get the information as to who signed him in, who brought him in or who has arranged for this pron star to be in the same room as the Prime Minister.

"One of the PM's guests clearly brought him as date to show him off to the world!"