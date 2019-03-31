Burgesses ‘back to normal’ after split

Sam and Phoebe Burgess appear to be "back on track" after reports they'd split in January - just weeks after the birth of their son.

The pair were pictured together yesterday with their two kids, Poppy, 2, and three-month-old Billy, at Redfern Oval.

It has been a tough few months for the couple after their marriage was rocked by a shock sexting scandal in September and a separation over Christmas.

But according to a Daily Telegraph report, the young family are "well and truly together" again after Phoebe, 29, was spotted supporting her Rabbitohs player husband ahead of his big game against the Titans at ANZ Stadium tonight.

Sam and Phoebe Burgess appear to be back on track after their shock split in January. Picture: Richard Dobson

In the snaps, former magazine journalist Phoebe appears relaxed as she cradles Billy while standing on the pitch during a break.

Sam, 30, holds onto daughter Poppy and at one point affectionately puts her on his shoulder.

The happy family snapshot is a far cry from their marriage breakdown just weeks earlier, which saw Sam leave their Sydney home without his wedding band.

Their relationship had reportedly hit breaking point in September 2018 when a woman claimed she was exposed to lewd images of Rabbitohs players sent from Sam's social media account.

Though Sam was later officially cleared of any wrongdoing by the Souths, the stress undoubtedly took its toll on their marriage, with Sam admitting afterwards that it pained him to see the upset it caused Phoebe, who was six months pregnant at the time.

The report claimed the pair are ‘back to normal’ after being estranged for several weeks over the Christmas season.

"I'm not angry. What hurts me the most is seeing my wife upset about what's out there," he told reporters, adding he was hoping the situation would be "resolved quickly".

"I just want to protect my family in this whole thing."

After welcoming Billy shortly before Christmas though, things seemed to be unravelling with the couple spending the festive season apart and Sam moving out.

However things appeared to be on the mend after Sam and Phoebe were spotted holding hands at the Golden Slipper carnival last weekend.

Phoebe has also recently returned to social media following a hiatus during Billy's first weeks, sharing snaps of her with their two kids.

Yesterday, she revealed she was back at the gym following the birth of her "whopping babe" - explaining he'd arrived via C-section.

There has been no official comment from the pair on the reported split or their recent reunion.

The pair were spotted with their two kids during a break in the South Sydney Rabbitohs training. Picture: Richard Dobson