‘Sam and I now aren’t talking anymore … it’s messed up’

The American waitress caught up in a whirlwind romance with retired NRL superstar Sam Burgess claims the English "gentleman" has now turned his back on her after their liaison became public.

Seattle-born Oak Schuetz, 27, said on Monday the former Rabbitohs star would not return her calls after she told The Daily Telegraph the two had been dating for four days since meeting at a bar in the CBD.

"He was really lovely, he's such a gentleman, he was asking me in the morning if I was all right after the story (of us) appeared (in the paper)," Ms Schuetz said.

Ms Schuetz said she did not know if the footballer would ever contact her again.

On Sunday, she told The Telegraph she hoped their budding romance was more than "just a fling" as he negotiated an acrimonious split from his wife and mother of his two children Phoebe.

Ms Schuetz said she had spent at least two nights at the star's penthouse in Coogee since meeting on Thursday.

But Burgess, 30, has told his close friends that he is not in a relationship.

The bar worker's Instagram account is peppered with bikini snaps documenting her travels.

Earlier this year Ms Schuetz launched a Gofundme page asking for a $9000 donation but refused to reveal what the money was for.

"I always scrape by and try to do my good deeds. I am so sad and scared that I shake as I write this - but I now need help," she wrote on the post.

