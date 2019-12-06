Salvos add Christmas joy to kids

SANTA may use a sleigh to transport gifts, but the Salvation Army use motorcycles and will be riding around town tomorrow, for their annual toy run appeal.

Salvation Army volunteer John Smith said the appeal ensured those less fortunate received their own special gift to open on Christmas morning.

“We really appreciate all the gifts we receive but teenagers up to about 15 are usually the ones that miss out,” Mr Smith said.

“Bring a soccer ball or cricket set along for the older kids … sometimes people even donate bikes which is incredible.”

Riders will meet at The Basin in Bargara tomorrow morning and ride around town, ending their route at the Stockland Shopping Centre carpark.

The public are welcome to donate toys, cheer the riders on and grab a bite to eat from the Rotary Club, at The Bargara Basin, from 7.30am-9am.