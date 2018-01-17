Salvation Army calls for urgent NDIS action

BUNDABERG'S Salvation Army claims the NDIS in Bundaberg is failing because of poor planning and unsustainable price systems.

The Salvos are calling for urgent action from the National Disability Insurance Agency to enable them to provide the quality care people with disability in Bundaberg "desperately” need.

Manager of disability services at Bundaberg Salvation Army, David Facer, said in the rush to deliver the scheme, the NDIS was failing to deliver on its promise.

"As the system currently stands, it's almost imposs- ible for people with disabilities in Bundaberg to receive the accommodation they need because of poor planning processes and pricing that does not reflect the real costs of providing this critical accommo- dation,” Mr Facer said.

"We provide accommo- dation that has five bedrooms for people with disabilities, including a staff member around the clock to assist with each of their needs.

"Sadly, three of the people with disabilities living here have only 60per cent of the NDIS funding that they need in order to stay with us in this accommodation.

"We're finding that participants' funding plans do not reflect the actual costs of living with a disability, and so it puts both the person with disability, NDIS service providers in an impossible situation.

Mr Facer said there needed to be less red tape, and simpler processes so that funding plans are sustainable.

"It's extremely frustrating that unnecessary paperwork, poor communication and misguided understandings of service costs are preventing people living with disability in Bundaberg from receiving the support we're ready to give them,” he said.

"We're calling on the NDIA to urgently deliver their promise to fix the current processes across Australia, so that we can get on with our job and deliver the care to clients across Bundaberg.”