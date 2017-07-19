23°
Salter Oval's new tenant could help attract more rugby league games

19th Jul 2017 7:43 AM
BIG CROWD: Supporters at the trial NRL match between the Queensland Cowboys v the Brisbane Broncos at Salter Oval, Bundaberg on Saturday, 6 Febuary, 2016. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
BIG CROWD: Supporters at the trial NRL match between the Queensland Cowboys v the Brisbane Broncos at Salter Oval, Bundaberg on Saturday, 6 Febuary, 2016. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

COUNCIL hopes a new tenant at Salter Oval could help attract more NRL trials and Intrust Super Cup games to the Bundaberg region.

The Queensland Rugby League Central Division could soon have a home at Salter Oval after Bundaberg Regional Council agreed to enter into a 10-year lease term with QRL.

QRL would like to use the space for administration purposes for Wide Bay Regional Rugby League, Bundaberg Rugby League, NRL and QRL employees.

It will also be used from time to time as an education and training space as part of administration and coaching conferences for the region.

QRL employees share an office at the BRL headquarters but needed more room as the group expanded.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland welcomed the move.

"It will be beneficial to rugby league in the area,” he said.

Mayor Jack Dempsey the arrangement would ensure rugby league was appropriately promoted and adequately supported in the region.

"Rugby league has always had a strong following in Queensland and this arrangement will ensure that the Bundaberg region is properly equipped to offer a one-stop-shop for rugby league matches, clinics and coaching conferences,” Cr Dempsey said.

"While the area will mainly be used for administration purposes for NRL and QRL employees, we are keen to give the impression that the Bundaberg Region is serious about its rugby.

"We want to attract prominent games and large-scale sporting events and we want rugby league to have a strong presence.”

Council sport and venues spokesman David Batt said a number of talented locals had made their mark in rugby league.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  brl qrl central division rugby league salter oval

