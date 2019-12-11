Salter Oval could host NDRL matches

LEAGUE: It might sound like a pipedream right now but Salter Oval next year could host Northern District Rugby League matches next season.

The NewsMail can reveal exclusively that the venue has been offered to the Burnett Cutters if it makes the decision to compete in the NDRL in 2020.

Mike Ireland is the chairman of Bundaberg Rugby League, which leases the ground for the competition, raised the idea.

“We’ve offered Salter Oval for them to use if they want to play in the NDRL,” he said.

“They can use Salter Oval as their ground should they host matches in the NDRL.

“We’ve already had discussions with Neil (the NDRL chairman) about it.”

The idea was sought out as an alternative option if the Burnett Cutters weren’t approved for the Bundaberg Rugby League competition.

It wasn’t used as one to rule them out of playing in the Bundaberg Rugby League, according to Ireland.

It was only used as a second option in case the first one fell through.

The Burnett Cutters played in the NDRL from its inception in 2015 until the end of the 2017 season.

One of many reasons it moved away from the NDRL and to the BRL in 2018 and this year was having a permanent home ground, something NDRL clubs need to take gate takings and host matches.

The idea to use Salter Oval was created to solve that issue, but it is unlikely to happen.

Burnett Cutters president Kasey Doherty yesterday told the NewsMail that the team would not be playing in the competition under any circumstances.

And even if provisions were provided to them to play, the side wouldn’t return back to the NDRL.

Doherty said the clubs preference for both its players and sponsors was to play in the BRL.

The club, with Isis, has appealed to the Queensland Rugby League Central Division to have the decision to not include them in the A-grade overturned.

The appeal is set to take place in the next month.