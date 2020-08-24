Salon takes out gold in bid to grow trees for koalas

BLUSH TEAM: Lyndsee McArdle, Nakita Franks and Haylee Onoprienko from Blush Hair in Childers.

SALONS around the country have taken part in a special reforestation campaign to help build homes for koalas, with a Childers business coming out on top.

Blush Hair has been voted the winning hair salon in a nationwide competition to raise funds and awareness for Australian koalas who were impacted by the bushfires earlier this year.

Owner of the Childers business Haylee Onoprienko said Be The Change was an initiative started by an environmentally conscious, Italian company called Davines, who specialise in sustainable haircare products.

“When the bushfires at the beginning of the year started, they saw all the devastating pictures of our injured and burnt wildlife and habitat being taken away,” Ms Onoprienko said.

“So one of our favourite brands here in the salon started Be The Change, where salons throughout Australia did up displays and whoever received the most votes won.”

KOALA KISSES: Owner of Blush Hair salon Haylee Onoprienko received a peck from the beautiful koalas at Snakes Down Under.

The Blush Hair team purchased tickets for Snakes Down Under and went on an outing to meet the beautiful koalas in the local sanctuary.

Photos captured during this sweet visit were then placed throughout the Childers salon, along with gum leaves and other decorations to form the winning display.

BE THE CHANGE: Blush Hair Salon in Childers has been voted in for their winning display.

Two dollars from every Davines shampoo and conditioner duo pack purchased during this time, was also donated to the Australian Koala Foundation, to help support a reforestation project.

“I think it’s pretty amazing that a small town hairdresser can win a national display competition and we’re pretty proud that a small country town like Childers has come out on top,” Ms Onoprienko said.

“Knowing donations go towards helping to rebuild homes for koalas is also a pretty great feeling.”

The winning salon also received $1000 worth of Davines products as part of the prize.

Blush Hair is at 130 Churchill St, Childers.