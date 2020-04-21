Salon service makes all the difference in uncertain times

BOUTIQUE SALON: Kiralee Honor from The Place Hairdressing says she is doing all she can for her staff and clients.

DESPITE Australian Hairdressing Council CEO Sandy Chong sending an open letter to the State Premiers and members of the National Cabinet asking for a directive to close; local hairdressers are remaining optimistic.

The Place Hairdressing owner Kiralee Honor said while she respects other salons and the decisions they are making, personally she is just doing what she can for her staff and also for her clients.

“Since the restrictions and the 4m square government guidelines have been put in place, our business has been quite significantly impacted by having to reduce our stylists working at any time by 50 to 75%,” she said.

“But we have been so fortunate in that our customers have been so loyal during this time; continuing to support us in salon with services, purchasing retail and buying gift vouchers as well as showing us love online by engaging in our social media, adding positive reviews and sharing our posts.”

When it comes to her team and customers, Kiralee said their health and safety was always a number one concern during this time.

Therefore she has adopted plans above and beyond the 4m square rule imposed by the government including sanitising station for hands as you enter the salon, bottled water, keep cups for hot beverages; every station is thoroughly cleaned regularly with alcohol based disinfectant and staff and clients are encouraged to wear a mask during their treatment if that makes them more comfortable.

“All my staff are available to not work if they feel unsafe, but all have felt safe and eager to work except one that has health concerns and is just taking leave.

“For me it is wonderful to see that everyone leaves the salon after getting a trim, colour or service feeling a million dollars, so I think the benefits of getting a treatment during these uncertain times goes a lot further than just the physical aspect.”