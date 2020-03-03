Salon expansion encourages inclusion

HAIR CARE: Senior Stylist Shannon Black will be the face of the salon on Walla St.

A BUNDABERG hairdresser has opened a new salon that aims to promote an inclusive environment for all clients and their needs.

Eclectic Hair have operated from their Maryborough St salon for the last two years and tomorrow, they will open the doors to their new store for the first time.

Business owner Olivia Bing said she was excited for tomorrow’s first day of trade at Eclectic Hair on Walla St.

ECLECTIC CREW: Eclectic Hair team (left to right) Liana Heaton, Olivia Bing, Shannon Black, Kelsey Dixon and Tegan Haughton.

“It will act like a sister salon but it will be like chalk and cheese in comparison,” she said.

“The (Maryborough St) salon gets quite busy, so the new shop will offer a more relaxed vibe and personalised service for our clients.”

Ms Bing said her intention for the expansion was to assist clients that usually find the salon experience challenging.

Whether it be children who fear haircuts, experience sensory overload or clients that suffer from anxiety, Ms Bing said the Walla St salon will assist by offering a quiet and calm environment.

“At the end of the day, we want all our clients to feel comfortable and leave feeling amazing,” Ms Bing said.

“I don’t want clients to feel like they have to go to one salon or the other, because they are welcome at both, but at least now they have the option of choosing which environment makes them feel most comfortable.”

Ms Bing said she strives to make her salon much more than a place to get a hair cut.

“I tell my clients that our doors are always open, so if they’re just having a bad day and want to talk or sit and have a cuppa, they can,” she said.

“We really are a family in here and I am the luckiest boss in the world because all my staff have such a positive outlook and they all want to learn, work hard and keep up to date with industry training and skills.”

The salon owner, who prefers being referred to as a member of the team, said the business growth would benefit the community as a whole.

“To expand and give other people an opportunity to join our team is really exciting and there will be positions available overtime,” Ms Bing said.

“I encourage business owners to give it a go and see what happens, because if we all band together and help each other, we can create more employment opportunities and continue to bring positive and amazing things to the Bundaberg community.”

Eclectic Hair on Walla opens tomorrow at 9am and is at 55 Walla St. To book an appointment, call 4198 3600.

Phone Eclectic Hair at 48 Maryborough St on 4198 1183.