Salon building has been hair for more than a century

CHARM AND CHARACTER: Salon owner Kayla Tasker said she loves everything about the antique building on Targo St. Picture: Mike Knott.

ANTIQUES are worth more than something new and for one timeless and precious building, its history is written on the walls.

Local hairdresser and salon owner Kayla Tasker will celebrate the tenth anniversary of her business later this year in a charming building that has been in the heart of Bundaberg’s CBD since at least the early 1900s.

TIMELESS: The iconic building in Bundaberg at 56 Targo St, in 1918. Picture: Contributed.

The iconic building situated in town, is often referred to as the old terrace place.

Serving as the base for many businesses over the years, the building has housed everything from a dress shop and photography studio, to many hairdressing salons and a shop specialising in baked goods, called The Cake Garden.

But now, the beautiful building is the foundation for Ms Tasker’s business, Kayla’s Expertease in Hair and Beauty.

“I love everything about the two-storey green building with a beautiful spiral staircase inside and it has so much character to fall in love with,” Ms Tasker said.

“We are constantly receiving compliments about the building inside and out and it has such a lovely welcoming feel to it.”

As a young child, Ms Tasker said she remembers admiring the heritage building, which she always assumed was situated in the very centre of town.

The piece of Bundaberg’s history has always held a special place in the salon owner’s heart, as it was also the building where she completed her hairdressing apprenticeship, almost two decades ago.

“It was called Team Zena back then and we have been here coming up to four years,” Ms Tasker said.

“Our salon was over at Sugarland Shopping Centre for six years prior though, so we are celebrating 10 years this year.”

But with age comes work and Ms Tasker has certainly stepped up to the challenge of restoring the premises, by putting down new flooring, repainting the entire building, installing new blockout blinds for the frontage and applied a few personal touches too.

“I spent a whole weekend sanding and painting the staircase before I moved in, which brides now use for their wedding photos,” Ms Tasker said.

“We built a room for a spray tanning booth, put in a private makeup nook upstairs for weddings and a beauty room which is vacant at the moment.

“I also put in a chandelier at the front, I changed the front door to a soundproof timber frame glass door and my most favourite addition is our massive London mural on the back wall.”

While the COVID-19 restrictions have impacted most businesses in some way, Ms Tasker said she is grateful that her salon was not forced to close up shop.

“We are very lucky that it is such a big salon that there is so much room for allowing 4sm per person and we have a wonderful big clientele, so we are always busy,” Ms Tasker said.

“Storms don’t last forever … this is a massive change we are going through all together and we will all come out better on the other side.

“This is our chance to make the world a better and more beautiful place and never underestimate the power of a smile.”

Kayla’s Expertease is at 56 Targo St and can be contacted by phoning 4151 3111.

For more information about the business, follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.