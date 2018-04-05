Sally Pearson's shock withdrawal from Comm Games

Sally Pearson won’t be running on the Gold Coast.

SALLY Pearson is out of the Commonwealth Games.

In a shattering blow for the Games organisers, the local pin-up girl has succumbed to a Achilles injury and won't defend her 100m hurdles crown.

It's understood the injury flared again after Pearson ran a relay leg in Brisbane last week.

She has been unable to train properly for the past two months but had been hoping for a positive turn of events late which never happened.

Sally Pearson took part in the opening ceremony on Wednesday night.

Pearson was the final relay runner in Wednesday night's Opening Ceremony and had been the face of the Games ever since the Gold Coast was named as the 2018 host city.

The 31-year-old has been plagued by injury since she won her second Commonwealth crown in Glasgow in 2014.

She broke her wrist in 2015 and then missed the Rio Olympics because of a combination of Achilles and hamstring issues.

Pearson turned her career around last year by winning her second world title in London and was nominated in the Laureus Sports Awards Comeback of the Year.

Unfortunately, her Commonwealth Games preparation never got a clean run with illness and injury haunting her from the start of the year.

She did travel to the world indoor championships in Birmingham but was run out in the semi-final.

Pearson was also expected to be the key runner in Australia's 4x100m relay team at these Games

The injury flared again in January and since then Pearson has been seeking various medical solutions

Her worst fears were realised on Tuesday when she was unable to complete a training session

A crisis meeting with the Australian medical team was called and the unanimous consensus was that she had no alternative but to withdraw from the Games.

Pearson is believed to be adamant that her career isn't over but she will take an extended break from the sport before turning her attention to the 2019 world championships and 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Her manager Robert Joske sent out an email earlier today to her sponsors informing them of her withdrawal.