Captain Pearson to skip final Games warm-up

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND — MARCH 03: Sally Pearson of Australia competes in the Women's 60m Hurdles Semi Final during Day Three of the IAAF World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham on March 3, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

SALLY Pearson will devote the week to training after pulling out of Thursday night's athletics meet in Brisbane.

Pearson had entered the 100m and the 100m hurdles, both of which have drawn international entries, at the meet at Nathan's State Athletics Facility to aid athletes preparing for next month's Commonwealth Games.

Pearson's tentative plan coming out of her world indoors campaign early this month was to compete at the meet and also the last meet before the Games at the SAF on March 28.

"She is not racing on Thursday and will be focusing on her training for the Games,'' Australian head coach Craig Hilliard said.

Hilliard said relay quartets had yet to be decided for Australia's teams for the men's and women's 4x100m relays which will conclude the meet.

Sally Pearson of Australia competes in the heat of the Women's 60m Hurdles during Day Two of the IAAF World Indoor Championships

Pearson and three-time Paralympic gold medallist Kurt Fearnley were on Monday named co-captains of the 109-member Australian athletics team for the Gold Coast Games.

Fearnley will compete in the T54 1500m and wheelchair marathon event at the Commonwealth Games. He won gold in the 1500m in Delhi, and silver in the same event four years ago in Glasgow.

"To be nominated as a team captain is a bonus and one I'm very pleased to accept," Pearson said.

"I'm looking forward to using my experience at major championships and three previous Commonwealth Games to lead and mentor our young Australian athletes."

In the women's 100m individual race at Thursday night's meeting, Australia's only contestant in the event at the Gold Coast Games, Melissa Breen, has entered a field headlined by England's world championships finalist Dina Asher-Smith.

Riley Day with Commonwealth Games teammate Trae Williams Picture: Nigel Hallett

Riley Day is running the relay only. Pearson, Breen and Maddie Coates have been selected for the 4x100m relay at Carrara Stadium.

Australia will have two of their men's 4x100m relay squad members in Thursday night's men's 100m individual race, nationals final runner-up Rohan Browning, from NSW, and Brisbane's Alex Hartmann.

Logan's national 100m champion Trae Williams is intending to race next Wednesday against a field likely to including Jamaican Yohan Blake.

Olympic 1500m champion Matt Centrowitz, of the United States, continues his Australian campaign in the 800m on Thursday night, with Australian Games 800m entrant Josh Ralph heading the Australian entry list.

Asher-Smith, who clocked 11.24 sec for the 100m in Sydney last Saturday, is expected to contest the 200m next week at Nathan, when she will come across Day again.

Asher-Smith, 22, has made the final at the 2016 world titles and 2016 Olympic Games.