Sales bonanzas rolling through to the New Year

DISCOUNTS: Spotlight's Gemma Monk and Zoe Harding have been very busy with all the Boxing Day savings in store. Mike Knott BUN261218SAL1

CROWDS were out in force to bag a bargain at this year's Boxing Day sales, and the low prices are set to continue well into the new year.

Whether you are chasing a pair of earbuds at a bargain price or a big-screen TV to watch the latest releases, there is plenty on offer to scoop a saving.

Traditionally, Boxing Day is the biggest sales day of the year and retailers in the Rum City have been run off their feet.

The NewsMail tried continuously to contact retail managers today but were told time and time again they were too busy at the tills to take any calls.

In the rare moment Spotlight team leader Gemma Monk slipped away from the counter, she said the store was swarming with up to 300 people at 10am.

Ms Monk expected the hive of activity to continue through to the end of the sales period.

"The whole store is on special with 25 to 50per cent off,” Ms Monk said.

"And with our Christmas range we have got 40 to 70per cent off all existing stock.”

The store already had a mountain of staff on deck for the sales, with some 22 employees available to help customers with their inquiries, and even more on call for the afternoon shift.

Ms Monk said it had been a good year for the team, with sales at Spotlight continuing through to January 1.

"I've been here at the Bundaberg store for six years and you can't really tell how sales will go until the end of the day, but it is usually our biggest day of the year,” she said.

Furnishings and manchester had been in high demand, and Ms Monk said a lot of their blinds had been flying out the door.

Many retail catalogues are offering anywhere from 20 to 70per cent off, and it's not just technology and TVs on sale.

BCF is offering great deals on all things outdoors.

Tents, awnings, recovery items, projectors and kayaks are just some of the products discounted until the new year.

After snagging a bargain on your brand new rod and reel, check out Friday's fishing guide on how to land your big catch hook, line and sinker.