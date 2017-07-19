23°
Sale report: Feeder steers top 327c at Biggenden

19th Jul 2017 12:19 PM
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Lance Whitaker with a pen of santa gertrudis steers on account of AG and MF Isler, Theodore. The steers sold for 323.2c/kg or $1520/head.
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Lance Whitaker with a pen of santa gertrudis steers on account of AG and MF Isler, Theodore. The steers sold for 323.2c/kg or $1520/head.

BURNETT Livestock and Realty's Meatworks and Store Sale on Monday, July 10, saw a large yarding of 2417 head sell to a mostly firm market.

Heavy bulls topped at 273c; bullocks sold to 279c; cows over 500kg topped at 259c; cows 400-500kg topped at 243c; trade heifers over 400kg topped at 310c.

RJ and KJ Preston, Eidsvold, sold brahman cross bullocks for 284.2c/$1767. Santa cross bullocks from Taroom topped at 273c/$1848. CD and VE Jensen, Biggenden, sold droughtmaster bullocks for 279c/$1783. BE and GI Kirk, Gayndah, sold brahman cows for 239c/$1599. Santa cross cows from Taroom sold for $215c/$1495. G Kerby, Biggenden, sold charbray cross cows for 228c/$1460.

Elsebach Grazing, Gayndah, sold brahman heifers for 258c/$1402. R and M Shervey, Gin Gin sold droughtmaster cross heifers for 255c/$1244. AG and MF Isler, Theodore, sold heavy santa bulls to top at 269c/$2979. BR and BJ Christensen, Miva, sold charbray bulls for 269c/$2395.

Feeder steers 400-500kg sold to a top of 327c while steers 300-400kg sold to 346c. Steers 200-300kg sold to 372c.

AG and MF Isler, Theodore, sold milk tooth santa steers for 323c/$1520. WA and AE Bayntun, Gayndah, sold milk tooth charolais steers for 319c/$1502. GR and AB Pott, Mundubbera, sold milk tooth crossbred steers for 321c/$1559. Ashenhurst Partnership, Ubobo, sold a line of No 6 droughtmaster cross steers for 320c/$1018. Fletcher and Sons, Didcot, sold droughtmaster milk tooth steers for 318c/$1145. Arn Horwood, Gin Gin, sold limousin weaner steers for 372c/$921. Boyd and Linda Family Trust, Gayndah, sold santa weaner steers for 354c/$824. Barry Hansen, Brooweena, sold simmental cross weaner steers for 348c/$1000. Wayne Beddows and Family, Windera, sold simbrah weaner steers for 366c/$823.

Heifers 300-400kg sold to a top of 332c. Heifers 200-300kg topped 326c.

GR and AB Pott, Mundubbera, sold milk tooth heifers for 308c/$1294. KB and SM Edwards, Biggenden, sold santa heifers for 302c/$1057. JD and EJ Muirhead, Eidsvold, sold two tooth grey brahman heifers for 292c/$1006. Glenellen Cattle Co, Chinchilla, sold red brahman heifers for 300c/$971. W and JE Whitaker, Hervey Bay, sold charbray weaner heifers for 302c/$735. Luinn P/l, Bundaberg, sold mandalong weaner heifers for 300c/$911. Vitwood P/L, Susan River, sold droughtmaster heifers for 332c/$1083. Wajatryn Pastoral, Gayndah, sold droughtmaster weaner heifers for 320c/$902.

Cattle were drawn from Wandoan, Theodore, Eidsvold, Gin Gin, Miva, Lowmead, Childers, Bundaberg, Miriam Vale, Yandaran, Chinchilla, Mundubbera, Monto, Gayndah, Mt Perry, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Booubyjan, Windera, Rosedale and all local areas.

The next Biggenden Meatworks and Store Sale is on Monday, July 24.

Topics:  burnett livestock and realty cattle livestock rural weekly sale

