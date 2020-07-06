SALE ON: How to get a cheap flight from Bundy to Brisbane

If you need a getaway, book in soon.

LOOKING to take off to Brisbane?

Qantas has sales running for travel from now until October 31.

If you book before Friday this week, you can snag a $119 one-way flight to Brisbane.

The sale is part of Qantas's launch of 350,000 discounted airfares this morning.

Discounts of up to 45 per cent are on offer across 77 domestic routes as the national carrier attempts to kickstart the aviation sector following the COVID-19 lockdown.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said it had been a tough time for the aviation industry.

"Council is very grateful that Alliance continued flying throughout the COVID-19 emergency and Qantas flights have resumed," he said.

"The aviation industry has suffered extreme reductions and thousands of jobs have been lost.

"We're hopeful that as border restrictions ease there will be higher demand for services."

To book cheap flights, head to https://www.qantas.com/au/en.html.