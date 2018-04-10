Sale anticipated

Menu
Sue Custance
10th Apr 2018 11:15 AM

TOM Offermann Real Estate presented Cintamani at auction with close to 100 people in attendance on April 8, 2018.

The luxury of Noosa's Cintamani has to be seen in person top be appreciated.
The iconic 35ha holding attracted four registered bidders, two of who were local buyers.

"The auction campaign sent a clear message the property would be sold,” reported principal Tom Offermann.

"Many people who had previously inspected came forward again, along with new interested parties.”

A dream kitchen
An opening buyer bid of $3.5m continued the trend. There was no vendor bidding throughout the event.

Passed in at $4.1m, 180 Sunrise Rd, Tinbeerwah, immediately went to contract post auction.

Views forever
”One of the bidders went to contract and we anticipate a sale by the end of this week,” concluded Mr Offermann.

