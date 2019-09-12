Menu
Jack Brophy descends the abseiling structure at the Australian Defence Force Academy.
Jack Brophy descends the abseiling structure at the Australian Defence Force Academy.
Sailing into a career in aviation

12th Sep 2019 11:49 AM
FLYING over Canberra in a navy multi-role helicopter and tackling the Australian Defence Force Academy's  abseiling tower, Bundaberg's Jack Brophy was one of three winners to experience the exclusive experience.

The 16-year-old Shalom College student beat more than 3800 people, aged between 16 and 22, who entered the competition, describing why they would make great future leaders.

Jack's response focused on collaboration, patience, and enthusiasm.

He said he hoped to be an innovative leader and aspired to an aviation career.

"I'm hoping to study engineering at ADFA and eventually achieve my dream of becoming a pilot for the air force," Jack said.

"I had the opportunity to explore ADFA and try my hand at the same flight simulator the pilot cadets use to master their skills. It was exhilarating."

