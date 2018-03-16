Sailability gets new horsepower

NEW RIDE: Bundaberg Sailability have got a new boat after starting 12 year ago.

THERE was no champagne bottle to be smashed but there were plenty of smiles down along the Burnett River yesterday when Sailability Bundaberg launched their new safety boat.

Sailability secretary Derek Glanfield said the club had been in the Rum City for the past 12 years and they were excited to have the new vessel.

The latest addition to the organisation's fleet comes after they secured a $6000 grant through the Queensland Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing.

"The boat is an operational safety requirement during club sailing times,” he said.

"It provides support to those clients who need assistance, retrieves stranded sailing dinghies if there is an equipment failure, or any other sailing problems that might occur.”

Mr Glanfield said they took 25 people from various support centres on the water yesterday and while the wind was a little strong, he said they all managed to stay up-right and dry for their Thursday sail.

The not-for-profit organisation is run entirely by volunteers.

Currently there are 20 on the books, and while the club is sailing along nicely, Mr Mr Glanfield said they were always looking for new faces to join the team. Volunteers don't have to have sailing experience as there are a number of positions both on shore and on the water.

Mr Glanfield said the club's aim was to provide sailing opportunities for those who had a disability, but it was available to anyone who was interested in getting on the water through sailing.

Sailability has clients with physical, vision, hearing and intellectual disabilities and Mr Glanfield said they even had a specially designed winch to transfer clients from their wheelchair into the sailing boat and back out again.

If you are looking to volunteer or get on the water yourself, head to the Sailability Bundaberg website: www.sailabilitybundaberg.com for information and contact details.

Sailability operates on the Burnett River from the Bundaberg Sailing Club on Strathdees Rd, every Thursday morning from 9am-1pm.