Safety upgrade at Bundy black spot starts

CHANGE SHAPE: The work involves reshaping the approach islands and drainage inlets at the George and Walla Sts roundabout.

WORK to improve the safety of a black-spot intersection will start tomorrow.

The roundabout at the intersection of George and Walla Sts, Bundaberg South will be upgraded in the coming weeks.

To address the high number of casualty crashes, the Bundaberg Region Council received Federal Government Black Spot funding to upgrade the roundabout at the intersection.

Work involves reshaping the approach islands and drainage inlets and applying new asphalt to the intersection.

Construction activities will start today and are expected to be completed in five weeks, weather permitting.

In order for the works to be undertaken in a safe and timely manner, changes to local traffic conditions will be in place for the duration of the works.

To minimise traffic interruptions, the majority of work will be completed at night with the intersection closed to through traffic.

During the daytime, the intersection will be open for traffic under construction signage.

Motorists are requested to follow traffic guidance and adhere to the temporary traffic arrangements.