Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Safety reason for drug testing staff: council

NEW POLICY: Cr Helen Blackburn.
NEW POLICY: Cr Helen Blackburn.

ALL Bundaberg Regional Council staff operating heavy machinery will be randomly drug and alcohol tested under new measures.

Council governance spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the changes would offer a greater level of safety for the community and staff operating heavy machinery.

"Council's drug and alcohol policy had previously required random testing of 10 per cent of Council employees operating heavy machinery on an annual basis,” Cr Blackburn said.

"This amendment will see 100 per cent of staff operating certain types of heavy machinery and vehicles randomly tested every year.

"Given the risk factors involved in the operation of large plant and vehicles on local roads on a daily basis, this will help to ensure the safety of our workers.”

Topics:  bundaberg regional council council safety

Bundaberg News Mail
International Space Station cruising above Queensland coast

International Space Station cruising above Queensland coast

IF you’ve never seen the International Space Station with the naked eye, tonight might be your night.

Firefighters save CBD building from destruction

Firefighters got the call just after 7.30am

Christmas plays on in Bundy

BETHLEHMEN LIVE: The 2016 Christmas event of the year in Bundaberg was so successful they will do it again this week.

Shepherds and lambs greeting people at the gates

Girl injured in sand boarding accident

RESCUE MISSION: Girl injured shoulder in sand boarding accident.

Second child injured sandboarding at Fraser Island

Local Partners