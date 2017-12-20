Safety reason for drug testing staff: council

ALL Bundaberg Regional Council staff operating heavy machinery will be randomly drug and alcohol tested under new measures.

Council governance spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the changes would offer a greater level of safety for the community and staff operating heavy machinery.

"Council's drug and alcohol policy had previously required random testing of 10 per cent of Council employees operating heavy machinery on an annual basis,” Cr Blackburn said.

"This amendment will see 100 per cent of staff operating certain types of heavy machinery and vehicles randomly tested every year.

"Given the risk factors involved in the operation of large plant and vehicles on local roads on a daily basis, this will help to ensure the safety of our workers.”