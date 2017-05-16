Safety program empowers school kids

SAFETY was the theme of the day for students at Bundaberg Central State School today when they participated in a program highlighting the important ways to stay safe in the community.

Learn to be Safe with Emmy and Friends, supported by charity Act for Kids, equips children with lifelong practical skills to proactively protect themselves.

Children learn how to articulate their feelings, identify trusted adults and learn what to do when they feel unsafe.

"Early findings indicate that children would be more likely to respond in a safe manner to unsafe situations, including hypothetical situations with risks of bullying, abuse and sexual assault,” Act for Kids regional director Thomas Mcintyre said.

"It's a sad fact the one child every 12 minutes experiences abuse or neglect in Australia - to such a degree that authorities step in”.

Mr Mcintyre said according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report Child Protection Australia 2015-16, more than 45,000 children were confirmed as abused or neglected in Australia, an increase on the year before.

"The Learn to be Safe with Emmy and Friends program empowers kids to keep themselves safe in a fun, interactive way, by enhancing their knowledge and skills and all children deserved to feel safe in the community”.

"The program is activity based, fun and interactive and has received very positive feedback from teachers whose classes have participated in the program - kids retain the knowledge and feel empowered.

Learn to be Safe with Emmy and Friends is taught at school through weekly one-hour workshops over five weeks.

The program has so far been delivered to over 16,500 children across Australia.

For more information visit www.actforkids.com.au.