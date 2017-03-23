Safety priority for caravanners

BUNDABERG caravanners have jumped at the opportunity to check that their caravans and camper trailers adhere to safety standards thanks to Caravanning Queensland's free Caravan Safety Check Days with the checks booking out in record time.

The inspections will be held at the Bundaberg TMR Inspection Stations tomorrow and Sunday.

Held in conjunction with Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Gas Inspectorate, the event will enable registered caravans, camper trailers, motorhomes, or any other type of recreational vehicle to be weighed, measured and audited, with qualified inspectors educating owners on any breaches, rather than issuing fines on the day.

Caravanning Queensland CEO Ron Chapman said the annual initiative has enabled caravan owners to be more informed of the safety standards and maintenance required to safely enjoy their vehicles for years to come.

"The Caravan Safety Check Day aims to ensure that all those important safety questions caravan owners have about maintaining their vehicle are answered by industry experts,” he said.

"Safety should be every owner's number one priority and we want to ensure both they and everyone else are safer when they travel, especially ahead of the busy Easter School Holiday period.”

"Over the last three years, we have united all of these relevant industry bodies to ensure more than 450 owners get the best advice to safely enjoy their recreational vehicles.”

An impressive 67 recreational vehicle owners have already registered to take advantage of the comprehensive vehicle checks and to seek expert safety and maintenance advice in Maryborough and Bundaberg