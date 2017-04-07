28°
News

Safety net for sugar growers - but Bundy shouldn't need it

Eliza Goetze
| 7th Apr 2017 7:22 AM
New code comes into effect.
New code comes into effect.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Australian Government has rushed through a new Code of Conduct for the sugar industry welcomed by Canegrowers nationwide.

But unlike their northern counterparts, Bundaberg region cane growers should not have to use the code thanks to healthy competition between the region's mills, our local Canegrowers chief has said.

The Competition and Consumer (Industry Code-Sugar) Regulations 2017, which was announced last week came into effect this week, in response to a "stalemate” between sugar giant Wilmar and more than 1500 local cane farmers in the Burdekin, Proserpine and Herbert River regions.

The code means growers and millers will have a process for arbitration when the parties fail to agree to terms of contracts or agreements, and ensure contracts guarantee a grower's choice of who markets their sugar, "for which the grower (bears) the price exposure risk”, said Treasurer Scott Morrison.

"Under the current platforms we're all happy, unless there is some major change,” Bundaberg Canegrowers president Allan Dingle said.

"It's no different to a divorce, you can sit there and argue and argue but if one person doesn't want a divorce, it ends up in court.

"It won't have an impact on millers and growers who have arrangements in place.”

RECOVERING: Cane damaged by the recent winds and rain is starting to stand up again at Allan Dingles farm.
RECOVERING: Cane damaged by the recent winds and rain is starting to stand up again at Allan Dingles farm. Paul Donaldson BUN030417CANE3

Wilmar's "pigheadedness” and unwillingness to negotiate with Queensland Sugar Limited and local growers had created a "stalemate”, Mr Dingle said.

Isis and Bundaberg cane growers have a unique advantage over growers in other areas, he said.

"We're probably one of the few areas in the state where there are two different milling entities - (Bundaberg Sugar) and Isis Central Sugar Mill.

"Growers have the choice to choose one over the other.

"In the Burdekin, Proserpine and the Herbert, they don't have a choice.

"Because (Wilmar has) a monopoly, they dictate to the growers what they can and can't do.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  canegrowers code of conduct growers sugar

Council writes off $600k debt

Council writes off $600k debt

BUNDABERG Regional Council has been forced to write off a debt worth more than half-a-million dollars after exhaustive efforts to recoup the debt failed.

Should smoking in units and apartments be banned?

Should there be a ban placed on smoking in units and apartments?

Queenslanders living unit dwellings affected by smoke drift

LETTERS: Biased journalism

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

CQU's rise to the top continues

TOP SPOT: CQUniversity's Bundaberg campus is a great place to learn.

Significant leap forward for CQUniversity

Local Partners

Hunt on for 40 Egg-stra blood donors this Easter

AN EXTRA 40 people are needed to donate blood in Bundaberg this Easter to boost blood supplies for patients in need.

HEAR, HEAR: Why Clare loves Bundy

ON BOARD: The newest staff member at Attune Hearing, Clare O'Rourke.

Audiologist on why she loves living in region

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

PHOTOS: Bundaberg Festival of Dance turns 40

LOCAL GIRLS: Chloe ONeill and Paige ODea waiting for their performance at the Bundaberg festival of Dance at the Moncrief Theatre.

"It's awesome, everyone feeds off each other; the kids get along”

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Toowoomba's Globe of Death stunt riders head to coast

STUNT RIDERS: Justin Ryan (left) and Sam Fennel are the feature act for the Australian Street Entertainment Championships.

Daring stunt riders risk their lives all the time

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!