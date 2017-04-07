Safety net for sugar growers - but Bundy shouldn't need it

THE Australian Government has rushed through a new Code of Conduct for the sugar industry welcomed by Canegrowers nationwide.

But unlike their northern counterparts, Bundaberg region cane growers should not have to use the code thanks to healthy competition between the region's mills, our local Canegrowers chief has said.

The Competition and Consumer (Industry Code-Sugar) Regulations 2017, which was announced last week came into effect this week, in response to a "stalemate” between sugar giant Wilmar and more than 1500 local cane farmers in the Burdekin, Proserpine and Herbert River regions.

The code means growers and millers will have a process for arbitration when the parties fail to agree to terms of contracts or agreements, and ensure contracts guarantee a grower's choice of who markets their sugar, "for which the grower (bears) the price exposure risk”, said Treasurer Scott Morrison.

"Under the current platforms we're all happy, unless there is some major change,” Bundaberg Canegrowers president Allan Dingle said.

"It's no different to a divorce, you can sit there and argue and argue but if one person doesn't want a divorce, it ends up in court.

"It won't have an impact on millers and growers who have arrangements in place.”

RECOVERING: Cane damaged by the recent winds and rain is starting to stand up again at Allan Dingles farm. Paul Donaldson BUN030417CANE3

Wilmar's "pigheadedness” and unwillingness to negotiate with Queensland Sugar Limited and local growers had created a "stalemate”, Mr Dingle said.

Isis and Bundaberg cane growers have a unique advantage over growers in other areas, he said.

"We're probably one of the few areas in the state where there are two different milling entities - (Bundaberg Sugar) and Isis Central Sugar Mill.

"Growers have the choice to choose one over the other.

"In the Burdekin, Proserpine and the Herbert, they don't have a choice.

"Because (Wilmar has) a monopoly, they dictate to the growers what they can and can't do.”