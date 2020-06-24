Safety net for rare macadamia nut

A MACADAMIA tree that only grows in the wild north of Gin Gin now has a home in the Bundaberg Botanical Gardens.

The Bulburin nut was officially discovered by a group of four in the 80s and among them was Keith Sarnadsky, who said they happened upon it when searching Pine Creek for new species of plants.

In 2018 Mr Sarnadsky discovered another habitat of the Macadamia jansenii but a lot of the newly discovered habitat was destroyed when a fire tore through Bulburin National Park in late 2019.

Keith Sarnadsky was in the group of four who discovered the macadamia jansenii in the 80s.

Now as the Macadamia jansenii is planted in the Bundaberg Botanical Gardens, Macadamia Conservation Trust chairman Paul O’Hare said the fire reaffirmed the need for insurance plantings.

“There are four species of macadamia, all native to Australia and all are threatened but the Macadamia jansenii is the most endangered,” Mr O’Hare said.

“We need to make sure we have insurance plantings of those populations in case something goes wrong and the fires are a good example of why we need plantings both within the national park and in places like the Botanical Gardens.”

Macadamia Conservation Trust chairman Mr Paul O'Hare.

While the Bulburin nut has a bit of arsenic in it and isn’t as edible as the commercial macadamia nut, Mr O’Hare said it had potential.

It is a smaller tree and thinner shell so there is potential for hybridising between the Macadamia jansenii and other species.

Senior ranger for Gidarjil Development Corporation’s Caring for Country program, Brendan Fletcher, said his team was a part of ground trooping and collecting the cuttings.

“We have a fair bit to do with macadamias, our role is to help manage and maintain threatened species,” Mr Fletcher said.

One of the many endangered macadamia jansenii plants that now call Bundaberg Botanical Gardens home.

“I only started on the project two years ago and it is good to see the macadamia planted here in the gardens.

“The fires really highlight the importance of land management. We practise traditional burns and hope to see more land managed that way. Slow and steady wins the race.

“If some of the new population survives we will be lucky, but the original population is okay.”

Bundaberg Regional Council Parks and Garden portfolio spokesman Cr Wayne Honor said the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens was an ideal location for the new trees, with room for the complete set of 43.

Until now there has only been a single insurance population at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Under the project, Macadamia jansenii will also be planted at the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Canberra, the Brisbane Botanic Gardens at Mt Coot-tha, and the Maroochy Research Facility.