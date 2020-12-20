Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - SAFETY MESSAGE: Mariners are advised that the East Cardinal mark, number 1 for the Burnett River is missing.
News

SAFETY MESSAGE: Mariners to transit area with caution

Mikayla Haupt
20th Dec 2020 2:00 PM

Bundaberg’s Volunteer Marine Rescue crews have taken to social media to advise the East Cardinal at the entrance of the Burnett River has suffered some damage.

The post reads that the East Cardinal mark, number 1 for the Burnett River is missing.

“The stub of the broken pile is protruding approximately 2 metres above the sea floor and may cause a hazard to some surface navigation,” the post reads.

“The stub is marked by a yellow buoy FL 2.5 sec (0.5+2.0) in approximate position latitude

24° 45.190’ S, longitude 152° 28.120’ E.

“The broken section of the pile has not been located and is presumed to be lying flat on the bottom.”

Mariners are to transit the area with caution.

