Safety improvement promise in school zones

LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt is calling for parents, teachers, motorists and neighbours to nominate local schools where flashing lights are needed to slow traffic.

Mr Batt said road safety was an issue residents continued to raise with him across the electorate.

"An LNP Government will undertake a speed limit review of Queensland roads to make sure limits are sensible and safe, install more flashing lights in school zones and make safety the number one priority of speed cameras,” he said.

"We will also implement a 10-year action plan to improve the Bruce Highway.

"I'm asking Bundaberg residents to contact me with details of intersections that need safety upgrades, schools that need school zone flashing lights and roads where speed limits need review.”