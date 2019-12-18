SAFETY FIRST: Plans to link Agnes and Baffle Creek

PUBLIC safety has won out against low economic benefit when it comes to building a new road linking Agnes Water to Baffle Creek.

At a Gladstone Regional Council meeting yesterday, councillors voted unanimously against the officer's recommendation to remove the project from the current and future program of works.

Instead, councillors voted to engage with the community on route options for the linking road.

Five options were presented to the council costing between $65 million and $103 million for a two-lane sealed distributor road.

The preferred option would connect Anderson Way through Lot 21 to Yabby Rd following the powerlines and connecting with Maude Hill Rd, costing $17.5 million for a 5.5m wide gravel track and an additional $22.5 million for a two-lane gravel road and $25 million for a two-lane sealed distributor road.

Other options include connecting Jobson St to Yabby Rd, connecting Rocky Crossing Rd to Yabby Rd, connecting Springs Rd to Wreck Rock Rd or connecting Round Hill Rd at Uxbridge to Maude Hill Rd.

Concept designs for possible roads linking Agnes Water to Baffle Creek.

Mayor Matt Burnett said in light of the current fire situation at Mt Maria, he couldn't support the recommendation to remove the project.

"I don't think it's fair council accepts this resolution. The biggest fire in the state was Deepwater last year," he said.

"Furthermore at our meeting in Baffle Creek last year, the debrief after the bushfires, we committed to go back to the community with options."

He said ratepayers alone would not be able to foot the bill for the project and would require federal and state funding to build the road.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor agreed. "This council simply cannot afford to pay for the cost of a new road," he said.

"Looking beyond the economic benefits or disadvantages there is the safety issue, and primarily I've always perceived on the basis of supporting this road because of the safety it provides to residents who need to get out in the event of a sudden and extraordinary emergency."

The reporting officer raised concern about the topography of the alternative link, which would have lower flood immunity than the existing road.

The project would be expected to have a $20 million economic benefit and create 123 jobs in the region during construction.

Cr Trevor encouraged all councillors to travel the routes themselves before attending public meetings.

"There's some pretty interesting obstacles on the way through," Cr Trevor said.

It was resolved to meet with residents of Agnes Water and Baffle Creek before March to present all five options .