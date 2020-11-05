SAFETY FIRST: Gel blaster rules to set your sights on

SAFETY FIRST: Acting Sergeant Dent with Darren Lowe from Bucca Gel Ball.

SAFETY FIRST: Acting Sergeant Dent with Darren Lowe from Bucca Gel Ball.

Police are urging the public to take 10 paces back and learn the legislation before purchasing a gel blaster.

As gel blasters become increasingly popular, Senior Constable Brittany Duncan is breaking down safety concerns, potential offences and penalties associated with carrying and using a gel blasters.

One of the safety concerns include the projectiles capacity to cause significant eye injuries.

Another concern is how modified gel blasters could cause serious injury and harm and operate outside of manufactured specifications.

Sen Const Duncan advises the public to educate themselves by reading and becoming familiar with the relevant legislation.

She said carrying a gel blaster in public and pointing a gel blaster at another person without their permission could be classed as offences.

There are also certain conditions you must comply with when storing gel blasters.

She said seriously injuring someone by firing a gel blaster at them can also be classed as an offence.

When it comes to penalties, carrying an unconcealed gel blaster in public could attract up to two years imprisonment; while pointing and firing a gel blaster at another person without their permission could lead to three to seven years imprisonment.

"Understanding the facts around gel blasters is very important for the safety of everyone," she said.

Last Sunday at the Bucca gel ball field, South Kolan Police had an educational session.

Acting Sergeant Larissa Dent visited the group to give a small talk on weapon and gel blaster handling safety.

Acting Sergeant Dent said it was fantastic to see so many community members out enjoying the bush and away from electronic devices.

"It was awesome to see everyone having fun and doing something outside together," Acting Sergeant Dent said.

"We are establishing good relationships with the gel blaster community and are getting our safety information out to the public."

For more information, please go to https://www.police.qld.gov.au/units/weapons-licensing.

MORE STORIES

• New gel blaster range opening as popularity in Bundy booms

• Call for witnesses as motorbike crash investigation continues

• KEY FACTOR: Three suburbs targeted in spate of car thefts