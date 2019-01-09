Safety concerns after glass hits child at recycling depot

A seven-year-old girl was reportedly hit in the face by a flying piece of glass at a Sunshine Coast Envirobank depot.

A SUNSHINE Coast mother is calling for an increase in safety at recycling depots, after her seven-year-old daughter was hit in the face by a flying piece of glass.

Angela Mullan was waiting in line at the Buderim Envirobank depot when she sad a forklift driver was emptying bottles into a shipping container about 10m away from customers.

She said the noise was "absolutely deafening".

"I was telling my children to block their ears as well as I was blocking my own ears because it was so loud," she said.

After a fourth load was dropped, Ms Mullan said her daughter, Chloe, started crying, telling her "a piece of glass just hit me in the face".

"I looked down at her feet ... and there was a piece of glass probably the size of a fingernail that was on the ground," she said.

"A piece of glass had bounced out and hit her in the right cheek."

While the piece of glass did not cut Chloe, it left a slight white mark on her face.

Ms Mullan said a nearby witness, who also had children with him, was "absolutely appalled".

"You could see all along the ground there were bits of glass, so it was a common occurrence that glass was flying out of the shipping container," she said.

Ms Mullan claimed there was no safety measurements in place to prevent injuries at the Envirobank depot.

After reporting the incident immediately to staff, Ms Mullan said she was disappointed with how it was handled.

"There was nothing else said to me. They didn't take my details, my phone number, nothing like that, and no incident report was filled out," she said.

"I said 'if that hit her in the eye, you would have a lawsuit on your hands. It's not acceptable, and there's nothing in place to prevent it from happening again'."

She said she had also reported the incident to Work Safe Queensland.

"I'm worried that it's going to have a serious consequence in the future for other members of the public," she said.

Ms Mullan said Envirobank needed a "complete overhaul of the system" to ensure customer safety.

"Safety needs to be the number one priority, especially for the members of the public that are there," she said.

Ms Mullan, who moved to the Sunshine Coast from Adelaide a year ago, said Queensland recycling depots had a long way to go to reach the standard in South Australia.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has contacted Envirobank for comment.