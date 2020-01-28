Menu
Generic farmer in a paddock with tractor
Business

Safety class for regional farmers

Rhylea Millar
28th Jan 2020 9:30 AM
BUSINESS owners, farmers and supervisors are encouraged to attend a health and safety program, designed for rural areas and the farming industry.

TAFE Queensland will deliver the five day course to a number of regional areas across the state.

The health and safety program will help farmers and occupational health and safety officers to implement or improve practices and reduce the risk of workplace injuries.

Eligibility criteria applies for the non-accredidated program, which is fully funded under the Rural Support Training Program.

Regional farming communities affected by the drought and facing economic uncertainty are being offered the program.

The course runs from February 3 to 7, from 8.30am to 3pm, at the Bundaberg TAFE campus.

For more information, call 4160 4450 or email ruralsupporttraining.southwest@tafe.qld.edu.au.

