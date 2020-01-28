Safety class for regional farmers

BUSINESS owners, farmers and supervisors are encouraged to attend a health and safety program, designed for rural areas and the farming industry.

TAFE Queensland will deliver the five day course to a number of regional areas across the state.

The health and safety program will help farmers and occupational health and safety officers to implement or improve practices and reduce the risk of workplace injuries.

Eligibility criteria applies for the non-accredidated program, which is fully funded under the Rural Support Training Program.

Regional farming communities affected by the drought and facing economic uncertainty are being offered the program.

The course runs from February 3 to 7, from 8.30am to 3pm, at the Bundaberg TAFE campus.

For more information, call 4160 4450 or email ruralsupporttraining.southwest@tafe.qld.edu.au.