Safety an issue at Knauf, says union

KNAUF: Concerns have been raised about safety at the Knauf plasterboard plant at the Port of Bundaberg.
KNAUF: Concerns have been raised about safety at the Knauf plasterboard plant at the Port of Bundaberg.
Ashley Clark
A UNION is claiming workers at Bundaberg's Knauf Plasterboard factory are being bullied and intimidated over safety issues.

The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union have released information claiming Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has hit the Burnett Heads factory with eight safety improvement notices since it opened in late August.

CFMEU Divisional Branch Assistant Secretary Jade Ingham said after workers had taken their safety concerns higher, they were greeted with a hostile response.

"These workers have been bullied and intimidated for raising concerns about the safety and well-being of them and their workmates,” she said.

"To have a brand new state-of-the-art factory like this have eight safety improvement notices cast upon them in the first two months of being open is a disgrace.”

Knauf Plasterboard Operations Director Sean Wareham confirmed the factory received eight work improvement notices and "none of the items found were deemed to warrant the issue of an infringement notice”.

He said throughout its commissioning, the company had maintained the goal of ensuring that all factory, engineering, safety practices and legal compliance requirements were adhered to.

"WorkSafe Queensland was invited to attend the Bundaberg site yesterday and determined six of the eight improvement notices have been closed out,” he said.

"Of the two remaining notices, one is complete waiting official close out and the other is on track to be completed ahead of time.”

Mr Wareham said as part of Knauf's commitment to providing a safe place to work, the company actively encouraged employees to raise safety matters, took any improvement recommendations extremely seriously and continued to work closely with its employees and WorkSafe Queensland.

But Ms Ingham said the standard of safety in a new facility should be top shelf.

"The shine has already worn off on this factory due to the safety incidents and locals are understandably frustrated,” she said.

"The workers of Bundaberg should not be treated as second class citizens.”

