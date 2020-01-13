Safer path for North Bundaberg walkers and cyclists

The 440-metre area will provide connectivity to existing pathways and to two newly constructed railway line crossings recently completed by Queensland Rail.

The 440-metre area will provide connectivity to existing pathways and to two newly constructed railway line crossings recently completed by Queensland Rail.

A NEW stretch of pathway in North Bundaberg will provide residents with more options after construction is completed in the next few months.

The pathway project, to take place on Hanbury Street, Hinkler Avenue (Service Road) and Perry Street, was recently awarded to local company Christensen Industries.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the 440-metre area would connect with existing pathways and to newly constructed railway line crossings recently completed by Queensland Rail.

"The project will also provide additional protection with refuge facilities to enable staged crossings of both Perry Street and Hinkler Avenue (Service Road) Street," he said.

"It will allow residents better access to the busy North Bundaberg area and provide a safer route for those walking or travelling on pushbikes."

Cr Dempsey said expanding pathway infrastructure in the region would be ongoing in 2020.

"Increasing and maintaining our pathway network is certainly a priority for council," he said.

"This continues on from last year's #BRCbudget19 ongoing commitment to improving access and increasing recreational opportunities right throughout the region."

The North Bundaberg project forms part of the 2019-20 capital pathway program and will be constructed alongside a number of other pathway projects scheduled for completion in the first half of this year.