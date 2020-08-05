Safe Schools by any other name is just as rancid

One of the great mysteries in Australian politics is why ­Coalition governments, which have been in power federally for seven years and in NSW for nine, haven't been able to stop gender ­fluidity propaganda from infiltrating the education system.

Safe Schools should have been strangled at birth in Victoria. But it was allowed to spread across the country, under the nose of nominally conservative politicians who, apart from a few honourable exceptions, gutlessly shy away from the so-called "culture war".

Thank goodness for One Nation's NSW leader Mark Latham, the former Labor leader who knows the "culture war" of identity politics is Marxism's preferred new battleground to attack families and disrupt society.

Mark Latham’s bill will look to ban the teaching of gender fluidity in the classroom. Picture: Richard Dobson

On Wednesday, Latham plans to introduce a bill to NSW parliament to beef up parental rights and ban gender ­fluidity classes in schools and in teacher training.

"Make no mistake," he will say in his speech to parliament, "Safe Schools is back, worse than ever."

He exposes the NSW Teachers Federation as a prime culprit and he says the O'Farrell, Baird and Berejiklian governments have only ever ­empowered the union, and given it a veto over schools policy.

The upshot is that the union blithely ignores the government's 2017 decision to scrap Safe Schools and works assiduously to subvert it.

Latham does not believe that Safe Schools is an appropriate thing for children.

Somehow, Latham says, the union "has been accredited for over 150 professional development courses", ­including ones which support gender conversions and one which is blatantly labelled 'Supporting Safe Schools'."

Latham lists resources recommended by the Teachers Federation for every NSW government school teacher including:

The Standout-Minus 18 guide, written by Roz Ward in 2011 for the Victorian Safe Schools ­Coalition;

The Gayby Baby Curriculum Guide, "showing teachers where they can fit gender fluidity teaching into existing school syllabuses and 'Wellbeing Programs', for students as young as Kindergarten";

The 'All of Us' Safe Schools

Coalition guide for Years 7 and 8;

Coalition guide for Years 7 and 8; The National Safe Schools

Framework;

Framework; PRISM Online, "which specialises in attacking heterosexuality";

Material from The Gender Centre and Transtopia Youth.

The Gayby baby is among the items taught under the curriculum. Picture: Supplied

"Roz Ward has admitted Safe Schools was never an anti-bullying program; it was only ever a neo-Marxist indoctrination program," Latham plans to say. "Yet the Teachers Federation has still gone down this path, defying the wishes of the elected NSW Government.

"They are part of the political sickness pushing gender fluidity onto ­little kids, creating sexuality confusion and in some cases, destroying young lives.

"It shows what some of us have ­always known: the Teachers' Federation is not about the welfare and best interests of children in NSW; they are intent on implementing radical political ideology at any cost.

"They want indoctrination, not education."

Latham also points the finger at "the Leftist sinkhole Western Sydney University, which has numerous ­research centres and in-service ­teacher training on gender fluidity."

The Coalition might have won three state elections, but they have ­allowed leftists to set the agenda, in a betrayal of the conservative voters who gave them power.

Originally published as Safe Schools by any other name is just as rancid