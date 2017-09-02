Safe Night Out campaign for backpackers

"A GOOD night is a safe night”' - that's the message that the Bundaberg Safe Night Precinct Board would like visitors to the Bundaberg Safe Night Precinct to remember.

Tonight the Safe Night Precinct Board will launch a safety campaign educating backpackers on what is acceptable in our country and how to stay safe.

Together with a locally based marketing company, Augmented Reality Company, the Bundaberg SNP Board have taken advantage of augmented reality technology to bring the campaign posters and flyers to life.

By downloading Aurasma (from the app store or google play store) and scanning one of the SNP posters or brochures, you can view one of two videos in five different languages.

In the videos you meet former Hitz 939 Breakfast announcer Bryce Ruthven, who explains the SNP and those people who are here to help make sure you have a safe night out.

Mr Ruthven tells backpackers behaviours that are not acceptable in Australia, such as public urination and drinking in public parks as well as the on-the-spot fines that apply.

The campaign covers important messages such as looking after your mates, planning your night out before you go and recognising when you have had enough to drink.

President of the Safe Night Precinct Board, Lloyd Finnis said, "Hopefully our 'Aussie' host will help visitors enjoy our nightlife safely.

"This is just another one of our initiatives, funded by the Office of Liquor & Gaming Regulation, helping to provide a safer night out in Bundaberg for all.”