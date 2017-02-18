Safe, fishing equipment, kitchen utensil among items stolen

BREAK-IN: A safe was stolen from a Childers business this week.

POLICE are appealing for information to help solve a series of recent break-ins, including a window being forced open at a Gin Gin school between 6pm Thursday and 6am yesterday.

Police are also investigating the theft of fishing equipment from a garden shed in Dawn Pde between 5pm Tuesday and 5.45am yesterday.

Between 4.15pm Wednesday and 7.45am Thursday a safe was stolen from a business on Churchill St in Childers after a glass door was smashed.

Then between 4.30am last Saturday and 12.40am Wednesday a kitchen utensil was taken from a Johnston St business in Avoca.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444.