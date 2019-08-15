Sadistic pedophile to remain in jail indefinitely

ONE of Queensland's worst paedophiles, who has been in jail for 35 years, will continue to remain behind bars indefinitely.

Edward Pollentine was given an indefinite jail sentence in 1984, after pleading guilty to 14 serious sexual offences against four different children.

They included rape, sodomy, indecent dealing with a girl under 14, two abduction charges and four charges of indecent dealing with a boy under 14.

His offending against children involved psychological and physical coercion, threats with weapons and violence and was described as opportunistic and predatory behaviour.

When Pollentine was sentenced, the judge said he was "incapable of exercising proper control over his sexual instincts''.

In February last year, the Governor-in-Council decided Pollentine was not to be released from indefinite detention, after considering reports from four psychiatrists.

Pollentine sought a Supreme Court review of that decision.

As a prisoner on an indefinite sentence there was an option for Pollentine to be conditionally released on parole after serving 13 years.

However, there was no option for him to be released under supervision under the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act.

Pollentine has been on antiandrogen medication, to reduce his sexual urges, since 1992.

The Governor-in-Council had to be satisfied, on the report of two doctors, that it was expedient to release Pollentine

A psychiatrist who interviewed Pollentine in May, 2017, found he showed signs of pedophilia and sadism.

He said there would be a high risk of him sexually offending if he were released into the community without treatment or supervision.

It was likely, over time, that he would find himself incapable of exercising an appropriate degree of self control to prevent reoffending, he said.

If Pollentine were to offend again, it would involve sexual assaults with probable physical force and threats against children.

Another psychiatrist who interviewed Pollentine in April, 2017, said there was a significant and moderately high risk of him reoffending if released without treatment or supervision.

Supreme Court Justice Helen Bowskill today dismissed Pollentine's review application, finding there was no error in law in the Governor-in-Council's decision not to release him.