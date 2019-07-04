Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIDDY UP: 2019 Pop-Up Polo Ambassador Kimberley Busteed said tickets for Pop-Up Polo are selling fast.
GIDDY UP: 2019 Pop-Up Polo Ambassador Kimberley Busteed said tickets for Pop-Up Polo are selling fast. Jessica Turich Photography
News

Saddling up for the first Bundaberg polo event

Geordi Offord
by
4th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY call it the sport of kings, played by the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry.

But now Bundaberg is about to get its own taste of polo when it gallops into town next month.

Pop-Up Polo was launched in Rockhampton last year and was held again in June this year.

Both events sold out and the inaugural Bundaberg event is on track to do the same.

2019 Pop-Up Polo Series ambassador Kimberley Busteed was in Bundaberg yesterday to launch the first event in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Maor Jack Dempsey with 2019 Pop Up Polo ambassador Kimberley Busteed.
Bundaberg Maor Jack Dempsey with 2019 Pop Up Polo ambassador Kimberley Busteed. Geordi Offord

"We launched it in Rocky last year and it's bigger and better than we thought it could be and that's just a reflection on how much regional towns want an event like this,” she said.

"The great thing about polo is it's so foreign to what we know. We think of polo we think of the royals and it's such an interactive sport, you're on the front line of a sport that is incredibly fast paced and the great thing about it is the players get off the horse and have a drink with you at the bar after.

"There aren't many sports where the athletes are mingling with you after the match and there's plenty happening throughout the day as well.”

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey encouraged locals to get along to the event.

"It's fantastic to have the sport of kings and queens coming to Bundaberg and I say to everyone giddy up and get down to the polo,” he said.

The event will saddle up on August 31 at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2LzZPen.

bundaberg bundaberg regional council jack dempsey kimberley busteed pop up polo
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    premium_icon Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    News RENOWNED for being the food bowl of Australia, the Bundy Flavours Festival on Saturday will offer a smorgasbord of the freshest produce.

    • 4th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    premium_icon How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    News Bundaberg gains priority status for Medicare provider numbers

    • 4th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Tourism boost: Confra and holidays see spike in visitors

    premium_icon Tourism boost: Confra and holidays see spike in visitors

    News Locals and out-of-towners have been treated to the region's best

    • 4th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    premium_icon Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    Crime Metro Hotel pokie winnings thief granted parole

    • 4th Jul 2019 5:00 AM