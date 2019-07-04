Saddling up for the first Bundaberg polo event

THEY call it the sport of kings, played by the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry.

But now Bundaberg is about to get its own taste of polo when it gallops into town next month.

Pop-Up Polo was launched in Rockhampton last year and was held again in June this year.

Both events sold out and the inaugural Bundaberg event is on track to do the same.

2019 Pop-Up Polo Series ambassador Kimberley Busteed was in Bundaberg yesterday to launch the first event in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Maor Jack Dempsey with 2019 Pop Up Polo ambassador Kimberley Busteed. Geordi Offord

"We launched it in Rocky last year and it's bigger and better than we thought it could be and that's just a reflection on how much regional towns want an event like this,” she said.

"The great thing about polo is it's so foreign to what we know. We think of polo we think of the royals and it's such an interactive sport, you're on the front line of a sport that is incredibly fast paced and the great thing about it is the players get off the horse and have a drink with you at the bar after.

"There aren't many sports where the athletes are mingling with you after the match and there's plenty happening throughout the day as well.”

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey encouraged locals to get along to the event.

"It's fantastic to have the sport of kings and queens coming to Bundaberg and I say to everyone giddy up and get down to the polo,” he said.

The event will saddle up on August 31 at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2LzZPen.