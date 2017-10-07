29°
Saddle up riverside for this year's race day

DRESSED UP: LifeFlight is joining with Rowers on the River to host a luncheon for Melbourne Cup.
IT'S not life and death but it does stops the nation.

This Melbourne Cup LifeFlight is joining with riverside destination Rowers on the River to host a luncheon on Tuesday, November 7.

On arrival, guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne and will later enjoy a three-course meal while watching the Cup on a large-screen TV.

The day includes sweepstakes, raffles, fashion on the fields and an exclusive fashion show by Avanti Fashion.

Tickets are $50 and are limited. All proceeds go towards supporting the LifeFlight Foundation in support of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters in Bundaberg. To book your ticket phone 04154 4589.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity that relies on public support.

