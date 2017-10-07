Saddle up riverside for this year's race day

DRESSED UP: LifeFlight is joining with Rowers on the River to host a luncheon for Melbourne Cup.

DRESSED UP: LifeFlight is joining with Rowers on the River to host a luncheon for Melbourne Cup. Craig Warhurst

IT'S not life and death but it does stops the nation.

This Melbourne Cup LifeFlight is joining with riverside destination Rowers on the River to host a luncheon on Tuesday, November 7.

On arrival, guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne and will later enjoy a three-course meal while watching the Cup on a large-screen TV.

The day includes sweepstakes, raffles, fashion on the fields and an exclusive fashion show by Avanti Fashion.

Tickets are $50 and are limited. All proceeds go towards supporting the LifeFlight Foundation in support of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters in Bundaberg. To book your ticket phone 04154 4589.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity that relies on public support.