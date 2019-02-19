Sad to see Bundy lose another natural beauty

SAD TO SEE: One fewer fig tree now lines Woongarra St in the Bundaberg CBD.

I WAS in quite a happy mood when I left work on Sunday.

I can neither confirm nor deny if those two things were related.

But in any case the feeling was not to last.

I came across a large fallen branch from one of the beautiful fig trees on Woongarra St. Knowing about its recent loss of a similar limb, I knew the beauty's days were numbered.

Every place has iconic trees and these are Bundy's.

Hervey Bay has a similar row of trees on the Esplanade and they are even more magical, intertwined with fairy lights that twinkle at night.

You only have to walk under the ancient limbs of the Woongarra St trees to know how special they are.

The curtains of emerald leaves provide natural cooling and shade for pedestrians in what can be a very hot climate. Imagine if the entire city was full of them.

I'll never forget a councillor I once reported on summing it up perfectly: "Trees make everything a million times better.”

Trees do make things better, and these fig trees make our CBD a better place. Long live the remaining figs and hopefully a suitable replacement is planned should we lose them too.

**** A SHOUT-OUT to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who I'm sure did not read my column last week but nonetheless has gone and pulled some vision out of the hat.

ScoMo's plan to wipe the university debt of teachers who work in remote communities for four or more years as part of a Closing the Gap push is most worthy.

If only the PM could do more of this and less of the scaremongering about refugees from Nauru and advertising to people smugglers that Motel Christmas Island is back open.

Pity he didn't follow my advice from the previous week about wide-brimmed hats, which would have prevented the unedifying Twitter spat over that terrible Pratt cap.