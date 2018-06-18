ENOUGH! Mayor demands tax cuts after shocking jobs report

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was more than displeasing to continue to see the region scraping the bottom of the employment barrel "year after year”.

A REPORT card that has branded the Wide Bay Burnett region as having the worst unemployment rate in Australia yet again has spurred the Bundaberg mayor into action.

Rather than standing back and watching a chronic lack of opportunities, skills and qualifications continue to hold his region's unemployment rates in the grim zone, Jack Dempsey will be taking the fight to Canberra.

"This week I'll be writing to the Prime Minister and Treasurer, calling for an economic stimulus trial," he said yesterday.

"The Federal Government should reduce company tax in the Bundaberg Region and the State Government should reduce payroll tax.

"The region has cheap land, a low cost of living, plentiful water and a willing workforce. By investing in growth, the Federal and State governments can relieve population pressure elsewhere, transform the regional economy and give our young people hope," Councillor Dempsey said.

"Where a person is born and goes to school shouldn't determine their likelihood of prosperity or employment. No region in this country should be nearly six times poorer than another."

Released yesterday, the 21st State of the Regions report showed that the Wide Bay Burnett region has the country's highest unemployment rate at 14.9 per cent.

It revealed the region also had the eighth lowest household wealth in Australia ($414,000), compared to the richest - Sydney Outer Northern Shores ($2.384 million).

"Nothing has changed in 15 years," he said.

"I'm very proud of the Bundaberg Region and our amazing people, who are resourceful and resilient. We have some of the most productive agricultural land in the world, an excellent climate and beautiful beaches.

"That's why this should be a wake-up call for the State and Federal Governments. They're either asleep at the wheel or negligent.

"There needs to be a coordinated response between all levels of government to build infrastructure, stimulate the private sector and create jobs."

This year's annual report by National Economics for the Australian Local Government Association, assessed what the opportunities and barriers to regional economic growth and productivity gains were.

It found that while Wide Bay Burnett's unemployment rate had improved by 1.8 per cent since 2017, it was still the nation's highest and more than double the Australian average of 7.3 per cent.

Out of the Queensland regions, the areas with highest unemployment rates after Wide Bay Burnett were Fitzroy Central West and Sunshine Coast.

The 10 regions in Australia with the highest unemployment rates had an average rate of 11.6 per cent in 2018 - 3.3 per cent below Wide Bay Burnett's sky-high rate.

"Although the unemployment rate has fallen slightly in the majority of regions ... these regions continue to be beset by chronic problems such as low skilled, non job-ready and unqualified residents and lack of employment opportunities, or one or more of these in combination, resulting in a significant shift from unemployment benefits to disability pensions," the report stated.

It also found that in regions with low wages, wage growth was a lot slower and was made worse by the multiple other economic difficulties that specifically affect regional areas.

"Wide Bay Burnett per capita wages are around 59 per cent of the (national) average ...Wages in the ACT ... are nearly double the ... average..

"Wide Bay Burnett, which had the lowest average household disposable income in 2016, continues to sit just above Melbourne City ($87,000)."

But Melbourne City's low income was largely because of the high proportion of single-person student-only households.

The regions with the highest average household disposable income had about 2.8 times as much as the lowest - and the gap continues to widen.