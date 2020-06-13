Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The funeral of Archie Gouldson, who was tragically killed in a crash near Roma, is being livestreamed to allow the community to say goodbye. WATCH HERE
The funeral of Archie Gouldson, who was tragically killed in a crash near Roma, is being livestreamed to allow the community to say goodbye. WATCH HERE
Breaking

SAD FAREWELL: Mourners remember ‘loved’ Archie

by Chris Clarke
13th Jun 2020 11:13 AM

FRIENDS and family of beloved Churchie student Archie Gouldson are this morning saying goodbye to the boy "loved by everyone".

Archie died alongside 10-year-old Jack Cameron in a tragic 4WD crash on a rural property near Roma on May 24.

His funeral is being livestreamed today.

The funeral of Archie Gouldson is being livestreamed now to allow his family, friends and the community to say goodbye. You can click through here to watch the service. RIP Archie

Posted by Courier Mail on Friday, 12 June 2020

Archie's father, Faran Gouldson, who is the well-known director of Gouldson Legal, spoke to The Courier-Mail yesterday about his son's legacy, calling him "a beautiful young man".

"Archie was loved by everyone, and hated by none. One of his close mates said 'Archie was the only one who accepted me for me. He never made me feel uncomfortable. He was just the best'" Mr Gouldson said.

"He was engaging, considerate, well mannered, and downright funny. He was a beautiful young man on the cusp of the rest of his life, stolen from us way too early."

Originally published as SAD FAREWELL: Mourners remember 'loved' Archie

archie gouldson editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Cop flashes white power symbol

      Cop flashes white power symbol
      • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

      Top Stories

        Unique virtual experience set to place region on tourism map

        premium_icon Unique virtual experience set to place region on tourism map

        News Funding for the initiative has been secured with the aim to entice visitors to extend the length of their stay in the Bundaberg region.

        COLD REALITY: Virus puts us at risk of winter homelessness

        premium_icon COLD REALITY: Virus puts us at risk of winter homelessness

        News Bundy one of most vulnerable reasons due to job losses

        Maritime training to set sail in Bundy

        premium_icon Maritime training to set sail in Bundy

        News The course will provide safety skills to boaties in the region.

        • 13th Jun 2020 10:28 AM
        Two people taken to hospital after Branyan crash

        premium_icon Two people taken to hospital after Branyan crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene after 8pm yesterday.

        • 13th Jun 2020 9:39 AM