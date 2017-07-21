22°
News

Sad ending for singing group

Hayley Nissen
| 21st Jul 2017 4:51 PM
END OF AN ERA: Robyn Edgar has been operating Bundaberg Voices for 39 years but has had to close it because she doesn't have enough numbers.
END OF AN ERA: Robyn Edgar has been operating Bundaberg Voices for 39 years but has had to close it because she doesn't have enough numbers. Mike Knott BUN140717VOICES3

AFTER more than 39 years nurturing Bundaberg's singing talent, the music has left Robyn Edgar.

The popular teacher has decided to close Bundaberg Voices youth choir after diminished interest in the extra-curricular activity.

It's a sad time for Mrs Edgar, who has been with the group during four name-changes as it adapted to the times and has helped countless budding stars on their musical journeys.

Unfortunately, a culmination of factors has led to its gradual decline, Mrs Edgar said, who finished up with just 13 members.

"It was just not worth it,” she said.

"I was devastated. I'm still disappointed that it had to go that way.”

The group began in the 1960s as The Sunshine Singers and was led by Cliff Stringer, a music specialist who gave locals their first insight into the world of song.

Mr Stringer started the group for people from all walks of life and in the beginning had more than 100 members of mostly primary-aged school children.

"I remember when I was in Bargara school, he came into the classroom,” Mrs Edgar said.

"It was very much a kids' choir.”

Several years later Mr Stringer decided to retire and in the interim, two women, Gavina McLucas and Colleen Mullerwas, were handed the baton until Mrs Edgar took over on May 20, 1978.

By this stage, despite everyone's best efforts, numbers had dwindled.

Mrs Edgar kept the group going until 1985 when she decided to "change everything about the choir”.

She changed the uniform, the venue, the accompanist and the name.

Bundaberg Youth Choir was born and continued to operate until 2012, when they had yet another change.

This time Mrs Edgar decided to split the group into two - Poco Savvi Voce (juniors) and Savvi Voce (seniors).

"Unfortunately Bundaberg couldn't come to terms with what they thought was a strange name,” she said.

Savvi Voce was closed in 2015 and Poco Savvi Voce changed its name to Bundaberg Voices.

Now Mrs Edgar has made the despairing decision to close that too.

"I can't get singers. I've tried everything,” she said.

"Why is that? Probably because there's too many other things for kids to do.”

The closure of the group will leave its mark on the community who often called on the choir to perform at various functions including weddings and, of course, at Christmas - their busiest time of year.

The group has had much success over the years, performing in state eisteddfods and competitions, including an invite to Choralfest in Melbourne in 2000 and Brisbane in 2002.

Mrs Edgar said the word choir was one of the problems in attracting new membership, and most of the top choirs from around the world had dropped the word from their name.

"The sad thing is the word choir gets associated with church and they think we're just a church choir,” she said.

A qualified singing teacher and now retired music teacher at Shalom, Mrs Edgar said students now didn't see the benefits of being in a non-school based choir.

"The choir is good for team building, confidence, meeting new friends, vocal techniques and singing in harmony,” she said.

She said students now yearned to be part of music theatre, in popular stage show, and choirs like Bundaberg Voices were essential in giving them the skills to accomplish their dreams.

Despite the set-backs, Mrs Edgar has one last move up her sleeve that she hopes will reinvigorate the group and encourage new members. But you'll have to wait and see.

Bundaberg News Mail
