21 sacked Plaza workers win $209k in landmark court case

A CLEANING company has three weeks to pay 21 sacked Sunshine Coast workers $209,000 after a landmark decision in the Federal Court.

A CLEANING company has three weeks to pay 21 sacked Sunshine Coast workers $209,000 after a landmark decision in the Federal Court. John Weekes

A CLEANING company has three weeks to pay 21 sacked Sunshine Coast workers $209,000 after a landmark decision in the Federal Court.

Justice John Reeves found that a subsidiary of cleaning company Spotless, Berkeley Challenge, sacked the workers in 2014 at Sunshine Plaza without paying redundancy.

It came after the company lost a decades old cleaning and services contract.

Spotless failed to pay almost $30,000 to three cleaners, despite having employed one of the workers for 32 years.

The Federal Court ruled on March 2 the company's refusal to pay redundancies was unlawful.

The legal action was launched by United Voice which today issued a statement welcoming the latest decision.

"The ground-breaking legal decision means unscrupulous contract employers will not be able to rely on a blanket exemption to redundancy pay," the statement read.

Under the court order, Spotless has until May 11 to pay all entitlements plus interest to 21 cleaners previously employed by the company on the Coast.

Some of these former employees had worked for Spotless for more than 20 years, yet they were sacked without receiving their entitlements, leaving them out of pocket by tens of thousands of dollars.