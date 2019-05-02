Menu
Sharon Kelsey's unfair dismissal case was adjourned today.
Crime

Sacked whistleblower’s case faces delay

by Kelmeny Fraser
2nd May 2019 1:47 PM
LOGAN council's sacked whistleblower chief executive officer Sharon Kelsey is facing another delay to her long-running unfair dismissal action today after her case was adjourned.

Ms Kelsey has been self-funding a protracted legal battle against Logan council, suspended Logan mayor Luke Smith and seven councillors who sacked her in February 2018.

She alleges Smith and the councillors were politically aligned and sacked her in retribution for reporting corruption suspicions against Smith to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Smith and the councillors have denied the allegations, blaming performance concerns.

But they are each separately facing fraud charges over Ms Kelsey's dismissal.

Lawyers for the councillors argued the case should be put on hold until the fraud charges were dealt with due to the potential of it prejudicing the criminal matters.

Ms Kelsey's counsel argued a delay would exacerbate her "extreme financial difficulties."

She has been forced to self-fund the legal action, whereas Smith and the seven councillors - Phil Pidgeon, Laurie Smith, Cherie Dalley, Russell Lutton, Trevina Schwartz, Jennie Breene and Steve Swenson - have had their legal representation funded by council insurers.

The CCC alleges the value of the detriment caused to Ms Kelsey as a result of her fraudulent sacking was $100,000 in lost wages.





