Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The four councillors will argue their dismissal, by way of special state government legislation, was unfair. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
The four councillors will argue their dismissal, by way of special state government legislation, was unfair. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Council News

Councillors sue for unfair dismissal

by Hayden Johnson
25th Sep 2018 5:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR former councillors wanting their old jobs back have sued Ipswich City Council after their dismissal by the State Government last month.

Wayne Wendt, Paul Tully, Cheryl Bromage and David Pahlke have taken the council to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission's Industrial Court.

They will argue that their dismissal, by way of special State Government legislation, was unfair.

The four have lodged an application for reinstatement.

They are seeking a financial payout from Ipswich City Council, which could be up to half a year's pay - $60,000.

Mr Pahlke declined to comment, while Mr Wendt, Mr Tully and Ms Bromage did not respond to inquiries.

The four former councillors had 21 days after their dismissal to lodge the case with the industrial court.

Their matters against Ipswich City Council were lodged on September 13.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council said the council would not comment.

 

Cr Paul Tully (left) is seen following the Ipswich City Council's final meeting at the Ipswich City Council Chambers in August. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP
Cr Paul Tully (left) is seen following the Ipswich City Council's final meeting at the Ipswich City Council Chambers in August. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Eleven councillors were removed by the State Government in August after a litany of charges were laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission in its investigation into Ipswich City Council.

The watchdog noted bullying of council staff by long-time councillors and a lack of good governance.

None of the four suing the council has been charged with any offence.

Related Items

Show More
cheryl bromage david pahlke ipswich city council ipswich councillors paul tully unfair dismissal wayne wendt

Top Stories

    Man in fatal yacht capsizing heading to Qld

    Man in fatal yacht capsizing heading to Qld

    News The 72-year-old man who died after his sailing boat capsized in rough seas off Sydney was on his way to Bundaberg in Queensland.

    • 25th Sep 2018 7:12 AM
    Sugar puts out call for five new apprentices

    premium_icon Sugar puts out call for five new apprentices

    Business Mill opens applications for next year's intake

    JEWEL: Mayor sends development decision to CEO

    premium_icon JEWEL: Mayor sends development decision to CEO

    Council News Mayor used casting vote to swing decision away from 20m limit

    Bundaberg man on trial for raping child cousin

    premium_icon Bundaberg man on trial for raping child cousin

    Crime 23-year-old says he has never had any sexual interest in children

    Local Partners