Councillors sue for unfair dismissal

The four councillors will argue their dismissal, by way of special state government legislation, was unfair. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

FOUR former councillors wanting their old jobs back have sued Ipswich City Council after their dismissal by the State Government last month.

Wayne Wendt, Paul Tully, Cheryl Bromage and David Pahlke have taken the council to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission's Industrial Court.

They will argue that their dismissal, by way of special State Government legislation, was unfair.

The four have lodged an application for reinstatement.

They are seeking a financial payout from Ipswich City Council, which could be up to half a year's pay - $60,000.

Mr Pahlke declined to comment, while Mr Wendt, Mr Tully and Ms Bromage did not respond to inquiries.

The four former councillors had 21 days after their dismissal to lodge the case with the industrial court.

Their matters against Ipswich City Council were lodged on September 13.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council said the council would not comment.

Cr Paul Tully (left) is seen following the Ipswich City Council's final meeting at the Ipswich City Council Chambers in August. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Eleven councillors were removed by the State Government in August after a litany of charges were laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission in its investigation into Ipswich City Council.

The watchdog noted bullying of council staff by long-time councillors and a lack of good governance.

None of the four suing the council has been charged with any offence.